Rapid City's presidential statues are sporting winter apparel a little early this year.
On Tuesday, several of the downtown statues had scarves and other winter clothes wrapped around them. Every year during the winter, Rapid City residents clothe the statues with winter apparel: hats, scarves, gloves, even coats, so homeless people and others in need of warm clothes can take them.
Mayor Steve Allender made the practice official in November 2015, and the Rapid City Council approved a resolution in April 2016 to allow items to be placed on the statues from Nov. 15 to March 15 each year.
With heavy snow and winds predicted later this week, city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker said the city doesn't plan to remove the items that are out. That may change if the weather gets warmer and the items are still on the statues, he said.