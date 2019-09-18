Rapid City has signed on to sponsor the regional chapter of a national senior citizen volunteer program that recently lost financial support from Black Hills State University.
BHSU had sponsored a federal matching grant that benefits a regional Retired Senior Volunteer Program since 2002. The university moved this summer to cease sponsorship of the program in light of decreasingly available community grants and federal funds, according to a spokesperson.
"While the mission of RSVP is extremely vital to our communities, it does not directly impact our current student population," said BHSU spokesperson Corinne Hansen. "As we know volunteer services are a vital component to our communities, BHSU has every intention of working with the next grant sponsor."
Hansen said that BHSU's decision to part ways with the group, which serves Buttes, Custer, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, and Perkins counties, was several years in the making. Like other chapters of the program, the university's RSVP provided volunteer opportunities for older residents.
Funding for the program is provided by the federal Corporation for National and Community Service. Grants that it awards are required to be sponsored and matched by local government or nonprofit entities.
Rapid City's RSVP chapter is sponsored by the city itself. Under a measure approved Monday by the Rapid City Council, the city is poised to act as the sponsor for BHSU's old program as well.
The measure approved Monday authorizes Mayor Steve Allender to formally apply for an $82,500 grant that officials said will fund 90 percent of the group's operations. In the first year of the grant, the city will match that amount by 10 percent, or roughly $8,300.
The city's contribution will grow to 20 percent and 30 percent in the second and third years of the grant, respectively. Grants awarded by the federal community service agency are competitive, according to city spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker, and need to be reapplied for annually.
Rapid City has maintained its own RSVP chapter for more than 40 years. It numbered some 600 volunteers this last year, according to Shoemaker.
BHSU's chapter of the program is similarly well-established, Shoemaker said, and comprises a network of about 400 volunteers across an eight-county region.
Shoemaker said that the BHSU chapter did not approach the city seeking sponsorship but the city pursued it on its own. He said the city intends to act as the group's sponsor for years to come.
"If we do it, we’re doing it with both feet firmly planted on the ground," he said.