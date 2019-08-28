Simply put, the Rapid City Stevens football team practices with a purpose.
When the players step onto the field, they head immediately to their first stations to work on drills and skill development. Players watch, listen and learn, and when the horn sounds, they move to the next station.
There is no wasted time.
At one station, quarterbacks work on footwork and passes tied to dropping back or rolling out both ways. At another, running backs high-step through dummies. At a third, linemen work on blocking assignments.
The horn sounds again and players move to another station and another drill, this one more team-focused. On one practice field, the offense works on passing plays, while the defense works on line play on another field.
At the middle of it all is Raider head coach Steve Svendsen. His voice is easily heard, but he’s not yelling. Instead, he is teaching.
“Guys, use judgment,” Svendsen calls out to the slot receivers. “I’m the linebacker. Go to where I’m going to be, not to where I’m at.”
With each play, he teaches more. Those moments are sometimes big — talking about the scheme of the offense and the purpose of a play — but there are small teaching moments, as well, like where to position a helmet on an opponent when making a block.
“Keep your head on that shoulder,” he says in a softer tone, tapping his right shoulder. “That shoulder right there.”
There is little chatter when Svendsen talks — all eyes and ears are on Stevens’ first-year head coach. He played the role of linebacker and cornerback while the offense ran plays, helping players learn how to read and react to what an opponent may do.
“It keeps us focused. It keeps us on our toes, and we don't have much downtime,” Raider senior Colton Hartford said during warmups a couple days later. “We’ve always got to be thinking; we always have to be going.”
Svendsen, sitting in his office in Carold Heier Gymnasium on the Stevens campus, pointed out the reason why practice moves the way it does, why he and his coaches teach in moments and quickly move on.
“It makes it a little bit more chaotic,” Svendsen said. “You’re trying to get that chaotic-ness in your practice a little bit because that's what you do in a game. You play in chaos, right? It's organized chaos to a degree, but you still have to be able to think under the pressure a little bit.”
You have free articles remaining.
Svendsen’s system has evolved over his 34 years of coaching football, a journey that started at the University of Houston and took him to Aberdeen Central before coming to Rapid City where he coached the Central Cobblers for eight seasons. He’s coached at the highest level of football in Texas, serving as an offensive coordinator and then head coach at Class 5A and 6A schools in the Dallas and Houston areas.
He’s coached players, like Josh Heupel, who have won NCAA national championships and worked under one of the brightest minds in the game while on the staff of University of Houston head coach Jack Pardee, the mind behind the high-scoring run-and-shoot offense that changed how the game is played.
Along the way, Svendsen learned to preach to his players and coaches about pillars of success — excellence through commitment, character and competition — that he sees as the foundation for a successful football program but also sets up his team for success after they leave the playing field.
“Our goal this season is to pursue excellence in everything that we do,” Svendsen said. “Whether it's in the classroom, whether you're at home and your mom and dad ask you to do something, or whether you're on this practice field, what are the things that you're doing to make yourself a better person? If you want the culture of a champion, then you're pressing for excellence.”
Now at Stevens, a football program that has gone through a lot of change in recent years, Svendsen brings a high-energy approach that seems like very much a reflection of his personality. He demands a lot of himself, first, and his players and coaches.
“People like his energy and enthusiasm,” Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez said. “We’re definitely seeing his energy and work ethic. He’s dived in and spent a lot of time with his staff, so they’re communicating. His expectations are clear, and the players and coaches can express their needs.”
A people person at heart, Svendsen sees honesty and transparency as key parts to growing a winning culture at Stevens.
“I’ve told the kids I’m never going to sugarcoat anything,” he said. “I'm going to tell you when I didn't think you were getting your job done. You come and talk to me and you're wondering why I'm not playing you as much. Well, I'm going to tell you the truth. I'm not going to hide it because if I sugarcoat it, then you don't know the truth. And I didn't tell you the truth.”
Back on the practice field, Svendsen’s team is moving through practice at a quicker pace each day. While most teams have spent the preseason in two-a-day practices, the Raiders have just one afternoon session, starting with classroom time followed by warmup and then drills.
Practice is limited to two hours, despite the steep learning curve for both players and assistant coaches as Svendsen plugs in his systems. While the team practices with a purpose, the new Raider head coach uses another word as he talks about the coming season: patience.
“Patience is a virtue. And I'm not usually a very patient person. That's the problem, you know?” Svendsen said, with a laugh.
“We can't panic. That's one thing I've been trying to emphasize,” Svendsen continued. “By the time we get to Game 4 or Game 5, we should have a good grasp of what we're doing. We should have 80, 90 percent of our playbook in. If we can get to that point and just fight through the early storms, we should be clicking and then we’ll want to finish the season strong, get into the playoffs and get some momentum going and see where we can go with it.”
Coming off a 1-8 season in 2018, Stevens faces an early test in its season-opener to the 2019 campaign. The Raiders face off with Class 11AAA Sioux Falls O’Gorman at 8 p.m. Friday.