An accident on New Year’s Eve took the life of a Rapid City Stevens High school student.
Traven Bies, 15, died Monday when a tractor he was driving rolled over at his family’s ranch near Fairburn, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s office, which received the call around 12:40 p.m. that day. Bies was pronounced dead at the scene.
Katy Urban, communications director for the Rapid City school district, said the school district sent a mass email Wednesday morning to families of Stevens students informing them of the death. The school district will offer grief counseling to students who request it, she said.
Bies attended elementary and middle school at St. Thomas More in Rapid City.