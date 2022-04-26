 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City students, teachers recognized for success

Approximately 300 people gathered Monday evening at LaCroix Hall inside The Monument to honor Rapid City Area School District teachers and students of distinction.

The Rapid City Public School Foundation held "An Evening of Excellence," which celebrated teachers and students who have made a positive difference in the classroom and excelled academically during the 2021-2022 school year.

The group heard from the district's 2022 teacher of the year, Jennifer Macziewski, who teaches Kindergarten and first grade students at Valley View Elementary School. Specifically, Macziewski works with a program that helps address students in those grade levels who need intensive educational intervention in reading, writing and math skills.

Macziewski grew up in Rapid City and attended Rapid City Area Schools all the way through graduating in 2007 from Central High School. She said she knew she wanted to be a teacher very early in life. Through the intervention program she spearheaded, Macziewski hopes to catch academic challenges early and lead students to success later in life.

"We have many areas to expand. Research and experience prove that the earlier we close the academic achievement gap, the more successful students will be," she said. "My next dream is to help create early educational opportunities that will eliminate that gap altogether. Supporting and preparing students before coming into the classroom should be the next big goal for our entire community."

Macziewski said she has experienced first-hand how difficult it is for parents to find adequate, safe and effective early childhood education.

"We need to be more proactive in protecting our youngest assets," she said. "The Rapid City school district has made efforts to support our youngest struggling learners, but we must do more. We can't let any more students fall through the cracks."

Maczieweski had words of advice for the 45 high schoolers in attendance who were being recognized as Distinguished Students.

"Find wisdom from the leaders around you. The wisdom I've gained since I was in your shoes came from the people (teachers) around you," she said. "Look for the quiet, calm and thoughtful leaders. Ask questions when you don't know, and give advice when you do know. Become the leaders who have led you."

Macziewski also thanked the parents, supporters and teachers who attended Monday's event.

"The students in this room, myself included, are proud to have been taught and led by you. You are the reason these students and countless others are successful each and every day," she said. "Please find the strength in yourself to see your value and feel the appreciation we have for you. Parents and teachers congratulations on raising and supporting brilliant young leaders."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

Teachers and students of distinction

Rapid City Teacher of the Year

Jennifer Macziewski, Valley View Elementary

Rapid City Teachers of Distinction

Black Hawk Elementary — Andrea Thedorff

Canyon Lake Elementary — Jason Bierle

Central High School — Andrew Belsaas

Corral Drive Elementary — Bobbie Morrison

East Middle School — Amanda Widmer

General Beadle Elementary — Teila Warren

Grandview Elementary — Gaylene Richards

Horace Mann Elementary — Andrea Pulscher

Meadowbrook Elementary — Brandi Sperle

North Middle School — Joey Russell

Rapid City High School — Sean Binder

South Middle School — Tanya Addison

South Park Elementary — Ward Johnston

Southwest Middle School — Jason Olson

Stevens High School — Jeffrey Fierro

West Middle School — Kelsey Wegner

Wilson Elementary — Shawna Meisman

Rapid City Distinguished Students

Connor Beckman — Stevens

Grace Belcher — Central

Hayden Bentz — Stevens

Genevieve Bernard —Stevens

Andrew Bjornson — Central

Riley Bock — Central

Levi Busching — Stevens

Matthew Cuny — Central

Nathan Davis — Stevens

Luke Degen — Stevens

Keaton Fierro — Stevens

Tessa Fredrick — Stevens

Angela Gaddis — Central

Jennifer Garcia — Central

Mirette Geske — Central

Amber Grace — Central

Thomas Haar — Stevens

Derrick Hill — Stevens

Holly Hill — Central

Gabriel Horn — Central

Kaden Kelderman — Central

Jersee Kepler — Central

Drew Kuske — Central

Christian Lanier — Stevens

Deirdre Martin — Stevens

Genesis Mata — Central

Jaden Matkins — Stevens

Taylor Moran — Stevens

Gretchen Noble — Stevens

Bailee Pike — Central

Kaylee Pillen — Stevens

Jhancellor Potter — Central

Joseph Reed — Stevens

David Robbins — Stevens

Hannah Salas — Central

Carter Schmitz — Stevens

Joelle Simpson — Stevens

Gracie Smith — Central

Drew Solinsky — Central

Hanna Trapp — Central

Jace Wetzler — Central

Jett Wetzler — Central

Abby Williams — Central

Andria Williams — Central

Jesse Williams — Central

