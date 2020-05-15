You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rapid City Super 8 hotel closed for COVID-19 exposure
alert featured

Rapid City Super 8 hotel closed for COVID-19 exposure

Super 8.jpg

The Super 8 Rushmore Road hotel, located at 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City was closed Friday and a sign posted on the door says the hotel will be closed for several days due to COVID-19 exposure.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

The Super 8 Rushmore Road hotel at 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City closed Friday due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

A sign on the lobby door states "Due to covid-19 exposure. The hotel will be closed for several days."

Below the sign, there is a phone number but several calls Friday to that number were not answered.

Super 8 sign

A sign on the door of the Super 8 Rushmore Road hotel at 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City says the hotel will be closed for several days because of exposure to COVID-19.

The Super 8 Rushmore Road is a franchise of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The Journal contacted Wyndham. Representatives from the company said that additional information from the hotel chain would be forthcoming.

The Journal also contacted the South Dakota Department of Health for confirmation. The department didn't immediately return the call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News