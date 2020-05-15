Rapid City Super 8 hotel closed for COVID-19 exposure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Super 8 Rushmore Road hotel at 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City closed Friday due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

A sign on the lobby door states "Due to covid-19 exposure. The hotel will be closed for several days."

Below the sign, there is a phone number but several calls Friday to that number were not answered.

The Super 8 Rushmore Road is a franchise of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The Journal contacted Wyndham. Representatives from the company said that additional information from the hotel chain would be forthcoming.

The Journal also contacted the South Dakota Department of Health for confirmation. The department didn't immediately return the call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.