Rapid City surpasses $245M in building permits for 2021

Rapid City has issued 3,111 building permits so far this year with a valuation of $245,820,725.

The valuation from January to August is the second-highest in the city's history with the highest from 2018 with a total of $262,030,115 for the same time period.

The May to August valuation is also the second highest with $115,952,879, which is surpassed by the same time period in 2017 with $128,333,507.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city issued 331 building permits in August with a valuation of $23,086,487. It collected $209,656 in permit fees, which puts the city at a total of $2,090,788 for the year so far.

In 2020, the city collected $2,513,085 in permit fees. In August, it collected $415,972 in permit fees and issued the most building permits ever for the month with 889 and a valuation of $48.36 million. Eleven of the 889 permits had a valuation of more than $1 million.

Johnson Ranch Apartments LLC had the highest August 2021 permit valuation with $1.5 million apiece for three 15-unit apartment complexes. The complexes will go in the Johnson Ranch Subdivision off of Elk Vale Road and state Highway 44.