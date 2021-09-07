Rapid City surpasses $245M in building permits for 2021

Rapid City has issued 3,111 building permits so far this year with a valuation of $245,820,725.
The valuation from January to August is the second-highest in the city's history with the highest from 2018 with a total of $262,030,115 for the same time period.
The May to August valuation is also the second highest with $115,952,879, which is surpassed by the same time period in 2017 with $128,333,507.
The city issued 331 building permits in August with a valuation of $23,086,487. It collected $209,656 in permit fees, which puts the city at a total of $2,090,788 for the year so far.
In 2020, the city collected $2,513,085 in permit fees. In August, it collected $415,972 in permit fees and issued the most building permits ever for the month with 889 and a valuation of $48.36 million. Eleven of the 889 permits had a valuation of more than $1 million.
Johnson Ranch Apartments LLC had the highest August 2021 permit valuation with $1.5 million apiece for three 15-unit apartment complexes. The complexes will go in the Johnson Ranch Subdivision off of Elk Vale Road and state Highway 44.
A $1,240,686 permit was issued to Yasmeen Dream for a residential single family dwelling with a garage on 959 West Minnesota Street. A flood permit with a valuation of $1,095,000 was issued for the Passages Women's Transitional facility along with a $1,005,000 permit for the facility itself.
Other top permits included a $592,722 permit for a single family dwelling with a garage on Montebello Court. Orchard Meadows Rapid City received a permit for four six-unit apartment complexes on Celtics Road and Clippers Street at $590,000 each.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —