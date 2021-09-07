 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City surpasses $245M in building permits for 2021
alert top story

Rapid City surpasses $245M in building permits for 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City has issued 3,111 building permits so far this year with a valuation of $245,820,725.

The valuation from January to August is the second-highest in the city's history with the highest from 2018 with a total of $262,030,115 for the same time period.

The May to August valuation is also the second highest with $115,952,879, which is surpassed by the same time period in 2017 with $128,333,507.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city issued 331 building permits in August with a valuation of $23,086,487. It collected $209,656 in permit fees, which puts the city at a total of $2,090,788 for the year so far.

In 2020, the city collected $2,513,085 in permit fees. In August, it collected $415,972 in permit fees and issued the most building permits ever for the month with 889 and a valuation of $48.36 million. Eleven of the 889 permits had a valuation of more than $1 million.

Johnson Ranch Apartments LLC had the highest August 2021 permit valuation with $1.5 million apiece for three 15-unit apartment complexes. The complexes will go in the Johnson Ranch Subdivision off of Elk Vale Road and state Highway 44.

A $1,240,686 permit was issued to Yasmeen Dream for a residential single family dwelling with a garage on 959 West Minnesota Street. A flood permit with a valuation of $1,095,000 was issued for the Passages Women's Transitional facility along with a $1,005,000 permit for the facility itself.

Other top permits included a $592,722 permit for a single family dwelling with a garage on Montebello Court. Orchard Meadows Rapid City received a permit for four six-unit apartment complexes on Celtics Road and Clippers Street at $590,000 each.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires rage for another day in California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for September 1
Local

Your Two Cents for September 1

I would like to personally invite the Rapid City school board members to come and sub for the many, many teachers that are currently out sick …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

The city wouldn’t need new revenue streams if the Council would live within its means — like not paying bonuses to public employees for doing …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 2
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 2

We have a monument to honor those that perished in the flood of 1972. Any additional monuments should be privately funded, period. 

Your Two Cents for Sept. 4
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 4

If people have the right to decide what is right for their body concerning the COVID vaccine, shouldn't they also have the right to decide wha…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials announce the arrival of the Rapid City Marshals arena football team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News