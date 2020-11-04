 Skip to main content
Rapid City suspending bus service on Veteran's Day
Rapid City suspending bus service on Veteran's Day

Rapid Ride

Rapid Ride public transit system buses sit at the main terminal at 333 Sixth Street in Rapid City. RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will not operate on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

 Jeff Easton

Rapid Transit System will be out of operation on Veterans Day and resume Nov. 12.

According to a press release, the one-day suspension will impact all riders, including students who use RapidRide to get to school.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said there were about 3,635 passenger trips in October 2020. He said the Youth Ride Free program, which is in its fifth year of operations, has seen a decline over 2019 numbers due to 2019.

Shoemaker said there's been a 73% decrease over October 2019 numbers, which saw 13,309 passenger trips.

There were about 1,923 passenger trips in September 2020 over 2019's 13,492 trips.

"It's a free service, so it's not like we're losing money by having dwindling numbers," Shoemaker said. "We hope once we get past COVID that we see numbers return to normal and continued increase of ridership for the youth."

He said ridership typically increases as the city approaches colder months.

