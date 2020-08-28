Rapid City swim center, ice arena to reopen Tuesday with COVID-19 mitigation restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena will reopen Tuesday with restrictions in place for COVID-19 mitigation.

The facilities were closed March 18 due to the pandemic.

"We have to take some very specific and important measures to allow the facilities to open and continue in operation and do what we can to limit COVID exposure. We can do our part, but it's also going to take the cooperation and efforts of the patrons," said Doug Lowe, Rapid City's recreation director.

Patrons will be required to wear masks in the front desk and concession areas, according to a press release from the city. Additionally, sanitation stations will be located throughout the buildings and social distancing measures will be implemented in both facilities.

No birthday parties will be scheduled at either the swim center or ice arena until further notice. Lowe said season passes will be extended 180 days and only one guardian will be allowed to accompany a child to program events.

At Roosevelt Swim Center, a maximum of 64 people will be allowed in the facility at any one time, with limits in the recreational pool's current channel, hot tub and 25-yard pool. Lowe said patrons will be required to arrive and leave in swimsuits.