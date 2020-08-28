Rapid City swim center, ice arena to reopen Tuesday with COVID mitigation restrictions

The Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena will reopen Tuesday with restrictions in place for COVID-19 mitigation.
The facilities were closed March 18 due to the pandemic.
"We have to take some very specific and important measures to allow the facilities to open and continue in operation and do what we can to limit COVID exposure. We can do our part, but it's also going to take the cooperation and efforts of the patrons," said Doug Lowe, Rapid City's recreation director.
Patrons will be required to wear masks in the front desk and concession areas, according to a press release from the city. Additionally, sanitation stations will be located throughout the buildings and social distancing measures will be implemented in both facilities.
No birthday parties will be scheduled at either the swim center or ice arena until further notice. Lowe said season passes will be extended 180 days and only one guardian will be allowed to accompany a child to program events.
At Roosevelt Swim Center, a maximum of 64 people will be allowed in the facility at any one time, with limits in the recreational pool's current channel, hot tub and 25-yard pool. Lowe said patrons will be required to arrive and leave in swimsuits.
The family changing area will be open for restroom use only, and men's and women's locker rooms and steam rooms will be closed. Water fountains and swimsuit dryers will not be available. There will be disinfecting procedures in place for the bathrooms, family change locker room, benches, bleachers and rescue tubes, Lowe said.
Shared fitness equipment at the swim center will be available for use with COVID cleaning procedures enforced. The basketball hoop, interactive play feature and water slide will be open, Lowe said.
Swim center programs will begin in October with land exercise, yoga classes and water exercise classes limited in size and in the number of offerings. Swimming lesson class sizes and offerings will be determined.
Other additions include sneeze guards at both check-in stations and at concessions. Only pre-packaged foods will be sold at concessions and available when exiting the facility, Lowe said.
Chairs and tables will be removed in the lobby. All facility staff will wear masks and staff will have temperature readings at the beginning of each shift. Lifeguards will wear masks while not on the chair and the lifeguard stands will have a six-foot box on the floor around them.
At Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in the facility at any time and the mezzanine area will remain closed.
Adult hockey will not include spectators and participants cannot show up more than 30 minutes before game time, Lowe said.
Sneeze guards will be in place in the concession area and all chairs and tables will be six feet apart in the lobby.
COVID cleaning procedures will be enforced, Lowe said. There will be disinfection at the beginning of each hour that will include bathrooms, benches and bleachers. Facility staff will be encouraged but not required to wear masks.
Ice arena programs will begin in September with Learn to Skate programs limited to eight participants.
For more information about the opening of the facilities and restrictions, contact the Roosevelt Swim Center at 394-5223 or Roosevelt Park Ice Arena at 394-6161.
