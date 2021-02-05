Rapid City teacher carves time into day to create wooden boxes

Jason Reub takes eighth-inch birch plywood and creates wooden wine and whisky boxes in his garage.

Reub’s four-year-old Midwest Custom Gifts business is at its first Black Hills Stock Show in the CINCH Trade Show on the second floor of the civic center.

Reub, of Rapid City, said he started his business with wooden rubber band guns after teaching engineering and robotics classes.

“I decided I was going to challenge myself and make this rubber band gun completely from scratch,” he said Thursday. “Honestly for me, the greatest thing is to take nothing and build something that’s cool — to think about the problem-solving.”

He said it’s the challenge of figuring out how to make all the pieces fit and work together in a way that’s durable.

He said he began with hundreds of hours working on rubber band guns and piles of prototypes that got scrapped.

“Five-thousandths of an inch can make or break me on a laser,” Reub said. “I got it down now, my prototype trash pile isn’t nearly as big as it used to be, but it is definitely. I throw a lot of stuff away.”