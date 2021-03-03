Rapid City teachers receiving Oyate Health Center COVID-19 vaccines

Some Rapid City Area School teachers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines from Oyate Health Center.

Community relations manager Katy Urban said as of late last week, there were 250 teachers registered to receive a vaccine. She said Oyate has been fitting in staff this week and a large number of teachers will be vaccinated March 12.

“Because our teachers work directly with some of Oyate’s beneficiaries, they offered to vaccinate our staff,” she said. “They’re starting with schools that have a large number of their beneficiaries, so some northside schools and staff have been vaccinated already.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Urban said around 100 to 200 staff members were vaccinated in January with the vaccination roll-out phases. She said the district has staff members getting vaccinated like other members of the public, depending on where they fall in the rollout plan.

She said the district just learned about the Walmart COVID-19 vaccinations, so they shared with staff on how to register.

“It’s kind of a wait and see at this point,” she said, particularly concerning President Joe Biden’s announcement to prioritize teachers in receiving vaccinations.

According to Monument Health, those with one underlying medical condition have been added to the Phase 1D vaccination rollout. Those 65 years and older are also in the phase, along with high risk patients, residents in licensed independent living facilities and residents of licensed group homes, funeral service workers, teachers and other school/college staff.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.