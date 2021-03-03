 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City teachers receiving Oyate Health Center COVID-19 vaccines
alert top story

Rapid City teachers receiving Oyate Health Center COVID-19 vaccines

{{featured_button_text}}
022021-vaccine-005.JPG (

Volunteer Anne Fisher fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in February. Some Rapid City Area School teachers will receive COVID-19 vaccines from Oyate Health Center.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Some Rapid City Area School teachers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines from Oyate Health Center.

Community relations manager Katy Urban said as of late last week, there were 250 teachers registered to receive a vaccine. She said Oyate has been fitting in staff this week and a large number of teachers will be vaccinated March 12.

“Because our teachers work directly with some of Oyate’s beneficiaries, they offered to vaccinate our staff,” she said. “They’re starting with schools that have a large number of their beneficiaries, so some northside schools and staff have been vaccinated already.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Urban said around 100 to 200 staff members were vaccinated in January with the vaccination roll-out phases. She said the district has staff members getting vaccinated like other members of the public, depending on where they fall in the rollout plan.

She said the district just learned about the Walmart COVID-19 vaccinations, so they shared with staff on how to register. 

“It’s kind of a wait and see at this point,” she said, particularly concerning President Joe Biden’s announcement to prioritize teachers in receiving vaccinations.

According to Monument Health, those with one underlying medical condition have been added to the Phase 1D vaccination rollout. Those 65 years and older are also in the phase, along with high risk patients, residents in licensed independent living facilities and residents of licensed group homes, funeral service workers, teachers and other school/college staff.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 26
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

If John Thune's comment about the minimum wage wasn't so offensive it would be laughable. Spoken like a truly "elitist US senator" who we the …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News