Rapid City to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks show

Fireworks are planned to light up the sky on July 4 for an Independence Day celebration at Executive Golf Course in Rapid City.

Pyrotechnic Display of Minnesota will perform the show synchronized to patriotic music on KKMK 93.9 FM starting around 9:30 p.m.

The city is in the midst of three-year, $90,000 contract with the company. This is year two of the contract. The city previously contracted with the company for fireworks in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Fire Operations Chief Brian Povandra said Wednesday in an email to the Journal that the department command staff will make the final determination to approve or deny the show.

“The drought is a factor in general with fireworks in the area, but as far as the city fireworks show, it is being shot over a well-watered, maintained area of the Executive Golf Course,” he said.

Povandra said the final determination could be made days or hours before the show.

He said the department will have staffed apparatus on-site throughout the show and that the department provides standbys for fireworks shows in the city when requested.