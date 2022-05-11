Rapid City to celebrate National Public Works Week, May 15-21

In observance of National Public Works Week, May 15-21, Rapid City's Public Works Department is hosting a series of activities to educate the public on the work of hundreds of department staff.

"Public Works Week is a great opportunity to showcase the people that are at work every day in our city," said Shannon Truax, Public Works executive coordinator. "The city's Public Works department is responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting very important systems in our city.

“We maintain transportation, water supply and treatment, water reclamation, stormwater, solid waste, public transit, traffic operations, engineering and geographic information systems. These services are essential for our citizens.

“Without the dedicated efforts of the men and women in our department, the citizens and visitors of Rapid City would not enjoy the amenities that are of vital importance to a sustainable and resilient community, and to protect the public health, high quality of life, and well-being of our people.”

On Monday, City Council will issue a proclamation from Mayor Steve Allender, recognizing the substantial contributions of the Public Works Department and staff.

There will also be a “Meet the People of Public Works” event at 6 p.m. May 19 in Council Chambers at City Hall. The event will include static displays from several of the Public Works divisions, as well as information on programs offered by the department.

According to a news release, staff will be available to visit with the public, answer questions about the role of public works in the community and showcase some of the department’s current objectives and initiatives.

In addition to the public events, the department is planning internal employee appreciation activities.

“Without a doubt, our people are our greatest resource,” Public Works Director Dale Tech said. “We have one of the most dedicated work forces in the world. These folks show up every day, rain or shine, to keep city systems operating. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude, and I hope everyone will join me in showing our staff how much we appreciate the contributions they make to our community.”

The department is also planning to host a Touch-A-Truck event this summer, giving the public a chance to view department equipment up close and visit with department staff.

For more information, contact the city's Public Works Department at 394-4165.

