Rapid City will unveil an AARP fitness park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.
The new park is one of more than a dozen that AARP plans to open nationwide this year to commemorate its 60th anniversary. The first one was opened in April in St. Petersburg, Florida, and over the next three years AARP intends to have them in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to its website.
Rapid City Council member Greg Strommen and Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler will join AARP State Director Erik Gaikowski at the ceremony.
“Community resources like the new fitness park in Rapid City help to enhance the livability of our state for people of every age,” Gaikowski said in a news release.
The organization is working with the nonprofit FitLot, which is providing exercise equipment.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with equipment demonstrations, giveaways and information available through 1 p.m. This event is open to the public but registration is required and available at aarp.cvent.com/FitnessParkRapidCity2019 or by calling 1-844-227-9304.
“This fitness park will have lasting impact and benefit people of all ages in our community for many years,” Strommen said in the news release.