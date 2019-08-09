An open house scheduled for Wednesday will give property owners the chance to see how they could be affected by proposed amendments to Rapid City's comprehensive plan.
The Rapid City Council had been set to vote on a resolution that would have altered a host of the plan's land-use and zoning recommendations at a meeting last month but continued the matter until Aug. 19 because of a discrepancy over one of the affected properties. The Community Development Department is organizing the open house so other residents and landowners can raise questions of their own.
Staff from the department's Long Range Planning Division previously said many changes they are proposing affect properties that were either developed for different purposes than was expected or were given the wrong land-use designation to begin with.
Complicating the council's decision to adopt the resolution last month was a change that affects six acres of undeveloped land on Rapid City's north side. The Piedmont-based company that owns the property, which is located along the northbound side of Haines Avenue and across from the intersection of Kathryn Avenue, wants to develop it as an apartment complex.
The owners reportedly paid to install larger water and sewer lines to accommodate an apartment complex. With their proposed amendment, however, planning staff are recommending the property be developed as a mixed-use commercial site instead.
Although the council has the authority to zone the property in a way that would allow for an apartment to be built, they would do so without the support of city planners.
Changes laid out in the resolution would constitute the first major amendment to the plan since it was adopted in 2014. A total of 33 changes in land-use and zoning recommendations are being proposed that will affect approximately 330 parcels of land.
The open house will be held 4:30-6 p.m. in the City Administration Building.