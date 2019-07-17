The 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.
A picnic lunch catered by Angel's Catering will be provided and the event will include presentations and vendors. It is hosted by the Rapid City Mayor's Committee for People With Disabilities and is open to the public.
The ADA is landmark legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990. The law prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life.
For more information about the picnic or vendor space, call Catherine Greseth, the Mayor's Committee chair, at 787-2590.