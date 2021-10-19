Rapid City to host inaugural Halloween pup crawl on Oct. 30

Dogs and creatures of all kinds are welcome to the inaugural "Howl-O-Ween Pup Crawl" and costume contest Oct. 30.

Lindsey Myers, Parks and Recreation specialist, said the department was looking for ways to show that Rapid City is a dog friendly community following the Wags and Waves fundraiser in September.

"As I just started in January, I was looking at different events that we could start in the community," she said. "I looked at a few communities...and put it together and ran with it."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Myers said the event will be free and those who want to enter their pet into the costume contest will receive a complimentary gift.

She also said there will also be local vendors at Robbinsdale Park. She said those who may be interested in having their own vendors slot can call at 605-394-4175. The Humane Society of the Black Hills will also be in attendance.

Pet owners will be able to walk their animals along the one-mile Robbinsdale Park Walking Trail. Owners are also welcome to dress up, although they will not be eligible for the costume contest.

Leashes for the pets are encouraged at Robbinsdale Park. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.