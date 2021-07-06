Rapid City to host Midwest legislators conference

South Dakota state representatives and senators will host hundreds of their colleagues on July 11-14 for the 75th Annual Meeting of the Midwestern Legislative Conference of The Council of State Governments. The event will be held in Rapid City at The Monument.
This event gives the region’s legislators the chance to learn from one another as well as some of the nation’s foremost policy experts in a nonpartisan setting, according to a news release.
The group’s current chair is South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R- Union Center, who is leading the planning efforts for the event.
“This conference gives lawmakers and other government officials an opportunity to discuss possible solutions to current issues and plan for the future,” Cammack said in the news release.
Some of the featured sessions include:
- State Strategies to Land Conservation in Agriculture on July 13 will feature experts on agricultural practices and related public policies;
- The Post-Pandemic Midwest: Challenges and Opportunities for States on July 12 will feature a keynote session and series of concurrent sessions to examine what's ahead for states and their communities in areas such as the economy, health care and education; and
- Election Law and Policies on July 13 will have a panel discussion on the future of state election systems and voting laws.
The four-day program also includes a series of sessions on public policy, many of which will be led by the MLC’s bi-national, interstate committees on agriculture, criminal justice, economic development, education, fiscal affairs, health and Midwest-Canada relations.
Featured speakers include author and American historian Ronald White, who will deliver a July 12 luncheon presentation titled “Wisdom for Today from Abraham Lincoln," and the next day, Tatewin Means, executive director of the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, will discuss her organization’s efforts to improve the health, culture and environment of Lakota youth and families.
A full agenda is available at csgmidwest.org.