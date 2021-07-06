Rapid City to host Midwest legislators conference

South Dakota state representatives and senators will host hundreds of their colleagues on July 11-14 for the 75th Annual Meeting of the Midwestern Legislative Conference of The Council of State Governments. The event will be held in Rapid City at The Monument.

This event gives the region’s legislators the chance to learn from one another as well as some of the nation’s foremost policy experts in a nonpartisan setting, according to a news release.

The group’s current chair is South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R- Union Center, who is leading the planning efforts for the event.

“This conference gives lawmakers and other government officials an opportunity to discuss possible solutions to current issues and plan for the future,” Cammack said in the news release.

Some of the featured sessions include: