The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Black Hills Mountain Fest that runs Friday through Sunday with the proceeds benefiting outdoor education, trail maintenance and other outdoor experiences.
"The Black Hills Mountain Fest emphasizes outdoor recreational opportunities within our region and promotes the ways people can enjoy our beautiful Black Hills," said Kristy Lintz, city recreation specialist. "It's a great way to network with other outdoor enthusiasts, businesses and member organizations within the outdoor recreation industry."
The three-day event will include single track races, rock climbing, hiking, trail running, concerts, outdoor education seminars, vendors, free concerts, craft beers and food. It starts Friday with a Welcome Social from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Allied Arts “Make Music Black Hills” event at Main Street Square. Competitors packet pick-up and race registration will be from 6-8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday's events will be held at Founders Park at 1510 W. Omaha St. The day starts at 9 a.m. with 5K and 10K races. The Mountain Bike Race, a 3-mile loop event, begins at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred but on-site registration will be available. The races will take place on the hills of Hanson-Larson Memorial Park with the start and finish in Founders Park.
Live music, a beer garden, outdoor activity clinics, award ceremonies and a group night ride will also be held Saturday at Founders Park. The event concludes Sunday with a group mountain bike ride and hike.