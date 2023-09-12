Want to know how a HydroJet/Vacuum truck works? What exactly is a ‘televising van’? Ever wanted to inspect a garbage truck, fire engine or patrol car up close?

As part of the 15th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, Rapid City’s Public Works Department will host a "Touch-A-Truck" event. Several City vehicles will be staged in a static display in the City Hall parking lot during the popular Pumpkin Festival, which will include a day of numerous activities at Main Street Square, along Sixth Street and in Memorial Park near the Promenade area. Events will be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The event is an opportunity to view some of the many trucks and equipment used by our public works employees,” said City Public Works executive coordinator Shannon Truax. “We’ll have staff on hand to address questions about the trucks and equipment, answer questions from the public and allow kids to crawl inside some of the big trucks.”

Trucks scheduled to appear at this time include a street sander with plow wing, Solid Waste can truck, roll off collection truck, HydroJet/Vacuum truck, televising van, backhoe, mini excavator, Rapid Transit System bus, Fire Department fire engine and Police patrol car.

The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival is one of the most popular events hosted by Main Street Square. The event will include more than 60 vendors, the Pumpkin Chunkin’ Catapult contest, the giant pumpkin weigh off, the KidZ Zone and two Buck Chuck events, among other events.