The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills Health Care System will host a Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair on Tuesday in Rapid City.
The event is open to veterans and family members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rushmore Hall, C & D. Goodwill of the Great Plains will provide a meal at the event.
The focus of the Stand Down is to reach out to veterans who are homeless or at-risk for homelessness.
“More than 40 of our community partners and a variety of VA departments will be on hand to help veterans access a broad range of specialized resources and services aimed at assisting veterans in need,” said Jamison Hild, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program manager for the VA Black Hills Health Care System.
“A Stand Down is a great opportunity to connect veterans to the services and the benefits they’ve earned and deserve,” he said.
VA Black Hills staff will offer basic health screenings and flu shots and stylists from The Man Salon will give haircuts.
Veterans can ask questions and receive immediate assistance on VA benefits, special programs, legal assistance, and health care enrollment. To help prepare for winter, items such as cold weather clothing, blankets, hygiene kits, and duffel bags will be available.
Veterans who have not previously enrolled with the VA are requested to bring a copy of their military discharge papers, DD 214 or Vet Card, to the Stand Down.