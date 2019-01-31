August’s Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City will host this year’s final tour stop for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Xtreme Broncs Finals.
The Rapid City stop was announced Wednesday and set for Aug. 22. It will be the season finale for the season-long Xtreme Broncs Tour and televised nationally from Central States Fairgrounds.
The Xtreme Broncs Tour consists of up to 20 events and features a saddle bronc riding competition. Such stand-alone rodeo events were first approved by the PRCA in 2016.
In a news release, PRCA Chief Executive Officer George Taylor said South Dakota has a long heritage of producing great saddle bronc riders, starting with Casey Tibbs.
“It seems fitting for South Dakota to host the finals of this great event,” he said.
The event will feature the top 12 saddle bronc riders in the PRCA earnings standings and the top 12 Xtreme Bronc Tour riders competing in a long go and a short go for the XBT title and a portion of the $50,000 in added prize money.
All money earned on the tour and at the Rapid City finale will count toward the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifying.
“This is a huge win for South Dakota and Rapid City to be able to host this world-class event,” said John Kerstiens, Central States Fair Board president. “This event will bring the national spotlight to Rapid City.”
Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries said many details need to be covered in producing a rodeo event of this magnitude for a national audience.
“We have a lot of ground to cover and a lot of sponsorship opportunities and exposure that this level of national event offers,” Jeffries said.