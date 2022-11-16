 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City to offer free downtown parking Thanksgiving weekend, holiday Saturdays

011322-disability-002.JPG

Parking meters on Main Street.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal Staff

There will be free parking at downtown Rapid City meters the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, city officials announced Tuesday.

The free parking for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be effective Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. There will also be free parking on Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays on Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

"This is a great way in helping the community get into the holiday spirit,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “There are a lot of great holiday events going on downtown and great opportunities to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season, whether it’s shopping, having lunch or coffee, or taking in a movie.”

City Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan said there will be parking restrictions in the downtown area for the Festival of Lights Parade. City officials said there is no parking after 4:30 p.m. along the parade route on Nov. 26. The parade route includes the area of Main Street from East Boulevard to Seventh Street, and St. Joseph Street from Seventh Street to East Boulevard.

People are also reading…

“The free parking is just another way for people to come out and get into the holiday spirit with the Holiday Celebration and Winter Market, and the Festival of Lights Parade,” Gilligan said.

The Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Nov. 26 and will offer various events including the tree lighting ceremony in Main Street Square. The day's activities culminate with the 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade scheduled for 6 p.m.

