Rapid City to pause outdoor warning siren testing for winter months

Pennington County Outdoor Warning Siren tests that occur on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month will be “paused” during the months of January and February in 2023.

Tests will not occur on January 7 and 21, or February 4 and 18, the Rapid City-Pennington County Emergnecy Management agency said in a press release Wednesday.

"The two months are typically the coldest months of the year, and our older mechanical sirens can suffer damage when activated in extreme cold weather temperatures. Saturday siren tests will resume on March 4," the release said.

The sirens are still active and can be utilized at a moment’s notice, along with four other warning capabilities, to alert the public, the agency added.

"During a rapidly evolving incident in Pennington County, we will use all available and appropriate warning tools to alert the community of any life-threatening, all-risk, all-hazard emergency from natural threats or human-caused threats," the release said. Other warning capabilities include Public Warning Messages, All-Hazards Weather Radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts, and the Emergency Alert System.

Residents can learn more about the emergency warning methods used in Pennington County at www.pennco.org/messaging.

They can also visit www.rcpcem.com for safety tips and information to keep your family safe and learn how to plan for disasters and emergencies.