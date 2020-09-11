Rapid City to receive additional $416,000 in CARES Act funds to fight evictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Rapid City is set to receive $416,515 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds as part of the remaining $1.988 billion in CARES Act funding set aside for CDBG programs nationwide. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development issued the announcement Friday.

The allocation announced for Rapid City is in addition to the $307,390 in CARES Act funding announced by HUD for Rapid City in May.

According to a news release from the city, the latest grants are to be focused on areas where households are facing a higher risk of eviction. To date, HUD has provided nearly $5 billion in CDBG funding nationwide to help communities address the coronavirus and alleviate economic hardship.

HUD indicates the funds can be used to provide temporary financial assistance to meet rental obligations for up to six months.

Rapid City officials welcomed the news of the additional grant awards.

"The CARES Act funding will be utilized to assist those who are facing burdens due to the pandemic, including challenges in meeting financial obligations. Keeping people housed is critical during this crisis," said Michelle Schuelke, Rapid City’s CDBG Program Division Manager.

Schuelke said the city will be reviewing options for the funding and seek partners to carry out programs that meet the needs of the community.