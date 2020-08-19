Rapid City to reopen swim center, ice arena Sept. 1

Rapid City's Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will reopen Sept. 1 with several restrictions in place for COVID-19 mitigation, parks and recreation officials announced Wednesday.
The facilities were closed March 18 due to the onset of the pandemic.
"The Swim Center and Ice Arena have been closed for a very long time and we know people have been patiently waiting to get back in the pool and on the ice," said Doug Lowe, city recreation director. "Probably since the day both facilities closed, we've been eyeing when we could reopen and how we could reopen.
"We have to take some very specific and important measures to allow the facilities to open and continue in operation, and do what we can to limit COVID exposure. We can do our part but it's also going to take the cooperation and efforts of the patrons."
Lowe said continued day-to-day operations of both facilities will depend on COVID exposure.
"We are excited to get the facilities open again and welcome our patrons and visitors back," Lowe said. "We want everyone to come back and have fun despite the necessary restrictions and limitations, and we look forward to getting our programs started again."
Parks and Recreation officials have been working on reopening plans for both the swim center and ice arena for several weeks, a news release said.
Patrons at both facilities will be required to wear masks in the front desk and concession areas. Additionally, sanitation stations will be located throughout the buildings and social distancing measures used in the queuing line to keep swimmers and skaters at a safe distance while in line.
No birthday parties will be scheduled at either the swim center or ice arena until further notice. Lowe said all season passes will be extended 180 days and only one guardian will be allowed to accompany a child to program events.
Swim center specifics
At Roosevelt Swim Center. a maximum of 64 people will be allowed in the facility at any one time, with limits at any certain time in the recreational pool's current channel, hot tub and 25-yard pool. Lowe said patrons will be required to arrive and leave in swimsuits.
The family changing area will be open for restroom use only and men's and women's locker rooms and steam rooms will be closed. Water fountains and swimsuit dryers will not be available for use. There will be detailed disinfecting procedures in place for the bathrooms, family change locker room, benches, bleachers and rescue tubes, Lowe said.
Shared fitness equipment at the swim center will be available for use with COVID cleaning procedures enforced. The basketball hoop, interactive play feature and water slide will be open for use, Lowe said.
Swim center programs will begin in October with land exercise, yoga classes and water exercise classes limited in size and in the amount of offerings. Swimming lesson class sizes and offerings will be determined.
Other additions will include sneeze guards at both check-in stations and at concessions. Only pre-packaged foods will be sold at concessions and available only when exiting the facility, Lowe said.
Chairs and tables will be removed in the lobby. All facility staff will wear masks and staff will have temperature readings at the beginning of each shift. Lifeguards will wear masks while not actively guarding on the chair and the lifeguard stands will have a six-foot box on the floor around each chair.
Ice arena specifics
At Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, a maximum of 100 people allowed in the facility at any time and the mezzanine area will remain closed.
Adult hockey will not include spectators and participants cannot show up more than 30 minutes before game time, Lowe said.
Sneeze guards will be in place in the concession area and all chairs and tables will be six feet apart in the lobby
COVID cleaning procedures enforced, Lowe said. There will be detailed disinfection at the beginning of each hour and will include bathrooms, benches and bleachers. However, facility staff are encouraged to wear masks but not required.
Ice arena programs will begin in September with Learn to Skate programs limited to eight participants with no basic classes.
For more information or questions about the opening of the facilities and restrictions, contact the Roosevelt Swim Center at 394-5223 or Roosevelt Park Ice Arena at 394-6161.
