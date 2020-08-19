Rapid City to reopen swim center, ice arena Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City's Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will reopen Sept. 1 with several restrictions in place for COVID-19 mitigation, parks and recreation officials announced Wednesday.

The facilities were closed March 18 due to the onset of the pandemic.

"The Swim Center and Ice Arena have been closed for a very long time and we know people have been patiently waiting to get back in the pool and on the ice," said Doug Lowe, city recreation director. "Probably since the day both facilities closed, we've been eyeing when we could reopen and how we could reopen.

"We have to take some very specific and important measures to allow the facilities to open and continue in operation, and do what we can to limit COVID exposure. We can do our part but it's also going to take the cooperation and efforts of the patrons."

Lowe said continued day-to-day operations of both facilities will depend on COVID exposure.

"We are excited to get the facilities open again and welcome our patrons and visitors back," Lowe said. "We want everyone to come back and have fun despite the necessary restrictions and limitations, and we look forward to getting our programs started again."