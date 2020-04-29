Rapid City to shine light on efforts of COVID health, front-line workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rapid City will 'Let It Shine" Friday night, joining other South Dakota cities that will be honoring health care and other workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is invited to join businesses and organizations on Friday from 8:30 to 9 p.m. South Dakotans are being asked to respond during the half-hour tribute in small ways like shining flashlights, car headlights and porch lights to larger expressions of support such as turning on stadium lights, Main Street business lights and illuminating iconic structures.

"We are encouraging communities across the state to 'let it shine' for our health care workers and others who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said organizer Tony Erickson, adding that the statewide event will include helicopters, airplanes and drones flying over the state's 12-largest cities to film aerial footage of light displays and tributes.

"Let It Shine is a simple way to share our support for health care and other front-line workers and responders," said Mayor Steve Allender in a press release. "It's a simple gesture that can have a lot of meaning."

In Rapid City, several businesses and organizations will be paying tribute to health care and front-line responders. Among the tributes expected: