Rapid City to shine light on efforts of COVID health, front-line workers

Rapid City will 'Let It Shine" Friday night, joining other South Dakota cities that will be honoring health care and other workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is invited to join businesses and organizations on Friday from 8:30 to 9 p.m. South Dakotans are being asked to respond during the half-hour tribute in small ways like shining flashlights, car headlights and porch lights to larger expressions of support such as turning on stadium lights, Main Street business lights and illuminating iconic structures.
"We are encouraging communities across the state to 'let it shine' for our health care workers and others who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said organizer Tony Erickson, adding that the statewide event will include helicopters, airplanes and drones flying over the state's 12-largest cities to film aerial footage of light displays and tributes.
"Let It Shine is a simple way to share our support for health care and other front-line workers and responders," said Mayor Steve Allender in a press release. "It's a simple gesture that can have a lot of meaning."
In Rapid City, several businesses and organizations will be paying tribute to health care and front-line responders. Among the tributes expected:
• South Dakota Mines - O’Harra Stadium lights will be turned on along with scoreboard messaging, lights around campus, and lights on M-Hill
• Rapid City Police Department – Patrol vehicle lights
• Rapid City Fire Department – Stations to participate by pulling apparatus out on their station aprons and turning on their lights
• Black Hills Energy – Horizon Point Building lights will be on
• Visit Rapid City – Dinosaur Park illumination
• Rapid City Area Schools – School parking lot lights; Sioux Park Stadium lights will be illuminated
• Rushmore Plaza Civic Center – Parking lot lights illuminated
• Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club will turn on the lights at Dakota Fields Sports Complex
• Harney Little League, Canyon Lake Little League, Timberline Little League field lights will be illuminated
• Post 22 will illuminate Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium
• Black Hills BMX Track will illuminate its track area
• Post 320 will illuminate Pete Lien Field
• St. Thomas More High School will be illuminated
• McKeague Field's lights will be illuminated
