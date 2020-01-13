Rapid City to take action on tax increment financing reform

Additionally, the proposed ordinance would simplify staff review and certification of possible tax increment finance districts.

Under current regulations, an application for tax increment financing is presented to the city, a review committee would hold a public hearing about the proposal prior to it going to the planning commission and city council. The review committee is comprised of two city council members, a member of the city's planning commission, a representative of the economic development partnership board, a representative of the Rapid City Area School District, and two members of the Pennington County Board of Commissioners.

The proposed ordinance would eliminate the Tax Increment Financing District Project Review Committee, and replace it with a TIF Review Team as well as a third-party independent review of the development's feasability.

The new TIF Review Team would be comprised of the mayor, the city's finance officer, community development director, city engineer, long range planning director and the president of Elevate Rapid City.

"The concern with the current process is that the public (and ultimately, politics) gets involved too early in the review and approval process of proposed TIFs, which takes away from effective negotiation with the applicants," Young told the Journal on Friday.