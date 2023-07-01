Rapid City officials are reminding the public city offices will be closed and most operations and services will not be operating Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The Rapid City Landfill is closed on Tuesday, July 4. Trash collection for the holiday week will be adjusted as follows: Monday, July 3 will be normal collections. There will be no collections on Tuesday with Tuesday’s collection set for Wednesday. Wednesday through Friday trash collections will run on a normal schedule, leave out until collected.

Rapid Transit Service operations, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, will not operate on Tuesday. Operations will resume on Wednesday.

The Rapid City Public Library will be closed Independence Day. The Monument will have limited services available on Monday, July 3 with the ticket office open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and administrative offices available by telephone. The facility will be closed on Independence Day.

The city’s outdoor pools will close at 4 p.m. and the Roosevelt Swim Center will close at 6 p.m. on Independence Day. The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will also be closed on July 4 for the holiday observance.

Administrative offices at the Rapid City Police Department, Fire Department and Rapid City Regional Airport will be closed on the holiday. Police and fire shift services will be on duty supporting local and area activities during this time. Rapid City Regional Airport will be open.