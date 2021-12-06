Rapid City truck driver, business declared imminent hazard for second time

A Rapid City-based trucking company was declared an imminent hazard to public safety for the second time in three years by a federal administration that cited drug use on both occasions.

The United State Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) declared Hall Trucking an imminent hazard to public safety and ordered the carrier to immediately cease all interstate and intrastate operations. The regulators also noted in the order that owner Clayton Hall is to cease commercial driving immediately.

The administration served the out-of-service order Nov. 19 and announced the declaration Dec. 3. FMCSA spokesman Duane DeBruyne said Monday that the agency investigated Hall Trucking based off of audit results that looks at vehicle maintenance records, hours of service log books, licensing and insurance, drug and alcohol testing and more.

DeBruyne said the audits are conducted with both federal inspectors and state certified inspectors. This led to the investigation that found the company to be “egregiously noncompliant” with multiple federal safety regulations to include controlled substances and alcohol use and testing; commercial driver’s licenses standards; qualification of drivers; and driving of commercial motorized vehicles, or CMVs.

The out-of-service order states the company’s “….complete disregard for the [federal safety regulations] substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death for its drivers and the motoring public if its operations are not discontinued immediately.”

According to the release, Hall tested positive for amphetamines and was notified he was prohibited from operating a CMV until he completed the required return-to-duty process overseen by a Substance Abuse Professional. He continued to operate a CMV on at least 20 occasions, including at least three interstate trips in October 2021.

A separate employee was found to not have a current medical examiner’s certificate, which is required by federal regulation for interstate commercial operations. The driver’s CDL was also listed as intrastate only, which does not allow the driver to go outside state boundaries. Hall dispatched the drive on at least three commercial interstate trucking trips in 2021.

The FMCSA declared Hall an imminent hazard to public safety in April 2019. Hall tested positive for amphetamines, a Schedule II controlled substance he didn’t have a prescription for, in a January 2017 random USDOT controlled substance test.

Hall was required to complete a return-to-duty program that includes multiple follow-up controlled substance tests under a Substance Abuse Professional. He tested positive for amphetamines multiple times, according to the 2019 press release.

In May 2018, Hall said he was no longer driving commercial vehicles but was stopped by Nebraska police in July 2018 and charged with one count of possession for both cocaine and methamphetamine. He later pleaded no contest and was found guilty of both charges.

Hall tested positive for amphetamines again in June 2020.

DeBruyne said Hall Trucking would be permitted to operate if it provides a corrective action plan to address its safety violations and remains compliant with all federal safety regulations and requirements, and FMCSA accepts and approves the plan.

He said companies typically have to be very specific and detailed to address all safety deficiencies when facing an out-of-service order. He said it could generally include hiring a full-time safety manager for the fleet, conducting mandatory courses for drivers, hiring a full-time auditor to ensure compliance and more.

“The agency must approve that and it would be looked at very closely before any decision would be made,” DeBruyne said.

He also said there is no time table for that decision to occur.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety, said the state follows federal regulations on out-of-service orders and CDL licensing.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $28,142 for each violation. Hall Trucking can also be assessed civil penalties of $11,256 for providing transportation in interstate commerce without operating authority registration and up to $15,876 for interstate commerce without USDOT Number registration.

Anonymous tips against drivers and trucking companies can be made at the National Consumer Complaint Database at https://nccdb.fmcsa.dot.gov

Hall and Hall Trucking did not respond to request for comment.

