Rapid City wants to extend cemetery roads
Rapid City wants to extend cemetery roads

City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler requested the city council's authorization to advertise bids for roads at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

The project is estimated to cost $195,000 and would extend the existing roads in Mountain View/Mount Calvary Cemetery to provide access to new grave sites.

The irrigation system would also see expansion.

"We need to expand the cemetery, and we have an area to the south of Mount Calvary that has not been used for burials in the past," Biegler said at Wednesday's City Council working session.

He said the area previously had been platted for grave sites. 

Biegler said most of the rest of the cemetery is already largely used, so the natural expansion is to the south.

He said there are no environmental concerns.

Biegler said they put roads in a few years ago to extend to the south and this would expand it a little farther.

The city owns both Mount Calvary and Mountain View cemeteries.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

