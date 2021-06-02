Rapid City wants to institute annual rate increases for garbage collection

Rapid City residents could see annual rate increases of $2 for garbage collection if the City Council approves a plan presented to them by the Public Works Department.
The Rapid City Council heard the resolution to amend fees that would be effective Aug. 1 at its Wednesday working session. The resolution comes after a May 12 presentation on the Solid Waste Master Plan.
The current curbside collection fee for a 65-gallon container is $16.91 while a 95-gallon container is $18.76. If the resolution is approved, rates would increase to $19.83 and $21.68, respectively. For those with 35-gallon containers, the rate would increase from $14.99 to $17.99, and a 300-gallon container rate would go from $46.84 to $49.84.
Following 2021, the rate for each container would increase by $2 each year.
Landfill rates would also increase for mixed waste, construction debris, grit and screenings from sumps, asphalt/wood shingles, and ash, all per ton. Mixed waste would increase from $59 to $61, then increase to $63 in 2023. All would increase from $59 per ton to $61 as of Aug. 1, then to $63 in 2023.
Stacey Titus, operations management engineer with Public Works, also presented financial and rate-setting policies for the solid waste utility. The policies would cover reserve funds, debt issuance and debt management, balanced operating budget, capital asset policies and procedures, and establishing rates and fees.
Senior civil engineer Luke Rodig with Burns and McDonnell recommended implementing a commercial yard waste tipping fee, discontinuing the co-composting process and creating a centralized, staffed remote drop-off site for yard waste. These recommendations are not in the policies or resolution but may be presented to the council in the future.
One of the recommendations was to remove the 35-gallon curbside collection container.
Council member Bill Evans said he thought it was premature to discuss the rate structure since there has been no discussion on ramifications of it.
“We need to talk about this because there are certain things that seem a bit innocuous and not going to cause a trouble,” he said. “I’m telling you every little old lady that’s going to have that 35-gallon garbage can removed and forced to wield a big one around, we’re going to get one billion phone calls to members of this council over that.”
Titus said removing the 35-gallon container is due to safety concerns. He said the garbage collection trucks that grab the containers are designed for 65-gallon and 90-gallon containers.
He said they lose containers in the back of the truck, so people have to climb in and retrieve them.
Council member Jason Salamun said the dual drop-off locations on the east and west sides of the city are beneficial due to how the city is laid out and convenient for residents. He wondered if going to a central location would do more harm than good.
Titus said they’re concerned about the contamination and abuse of both of the sites. He said if the city went down to one, they could look at going back to two, but the central location would be fenced and have a city employee to monitor the location.
Council members Ritchie Nordstrom and Greg Strommen also expressed some concern about the future items. Council member Darla Drew said she likes the centralized location and the rate increase isn’t out of line.
The council also discussed the medical cannabis ordinance, which it will vote on Monday night. The ordinance prevents medical cannabis businesses from operating in Rapid City until they receive a state license. State lawmakers have until Oct. 29 to develop regulations.
If approved Monday, the ordinance would have its second reading June 21 and be effective once Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medicinal use of cannabis, goes into effect July 1.
Council member Pat Jones said he’s concerned about passing an ordinance before the state decides on rules.
“We have to be very careful on how we institute it,” he said. “This must be done the right way.”
Council member Bill Evans expressed interest in the city opening its own dispensary to have another source of revenue.
Assistant City Attorney Carla Cushman said there’s been some discussion among city staff, although they’re not certain if it’s appropriate under state statute.
“It’s another way of getting money without increasing property taxes,” Evans said. “It might as well be us getting it and it should be a highly regulated substance. If we’re regulating it, we should maybe reap the benefit of it as well.”
The Rapid City Council will consider items from the working session during its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —