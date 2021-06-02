Rapid City wants to institute annual rate increases for garbage collection

Senior civil engineer Luke Rodig with Burns and McDonnell recommended implementing a commercial yard waste tipping fee, discontinuing the co-composting process and creating a centralized, staffed remote drop-off site for yard waste. These recommendations are not in the policies or resolution but may be presented to the council in the future.

One of the recommendations was to remove the 35-gallon curbside collection container.

Council member Bill Evans said he thought it was premature to discuss the rate structure since there has been no discussion on ramifications of it.

“We need to talk about this because there are certain things that seem a bit innocuous and not going to cause a trouble,” he said. “I’m telling you every little old lady that’s going to have that 35-gallon garbage can removed and forced to wield a big one around, we’re going to get one billion phone calls to members of this council over that.”

Titus said removing the 35-gallon container is due to safety concerns. He said the garbage collection trucks that grab the containers are designed for 65-gallon and 90-gallon containers.

He said they lose containers in the back of the truck, so people have to climb in and retrieve them.