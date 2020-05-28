Rapid City water restrictions begin Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the calendar flips to June, it's time for Rapid City residents to work water conservation measures into their home lawn and garden maintenance schedule.

Rapid City's annual mandatory water conservation measures go into effect June 1.

Beginning Monday, no watering is allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days. Even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on even-numbered calendar days. No outside watering is allowed on the 31st day of any month.

Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can or other similar container is allowed.

Since the 1990s, the city of Rapid City has instituted mandatory water conservation measures. The purpose is to maintain a conservation philosophy among residents. Water conservation measures are utilized June 1-Aug. 31 each year under normal status conditions. Status conditions include normal, concern, alert and critical stages and are determined by the water levels and inflows to Pactola Reservoir.