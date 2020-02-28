Rapid City welcomes a monument to the Quarter Pounder

The burger statue was unveiled on Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season when people often choose to give up indulgences such as fast food. Catholics in particular are urged to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and on Fridays during Lent. However, the timing — which was not chosen by Ullmark or local franchise owner Wendy Walla — didn’t affect consumers’ desire for Quarter Pounders, Ullmark said.

“We gave away 500 free Quarter Pounders. It was definitely busier than normal, but we sell a lot of Quarter Pounders anyway. That’s why they put the monument in Rapid City,” Ullmark said.

The Quarter Pounder statue further strengthens franchise owner Walla’s ties and long family history with McDonald’s. McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s on West Main Street in the 1950s. Walla’s father, Jim Klinefelter, got to know Kroc well and became a rising star as the fast food chain grew. Klinefelter owned all the McDonald’s locations in Rapid City, and Walla owns them now.

The statue installation is the pinnacle of McDonald’s Quarter Pounder celebration, which was announced on Feb. 18. McDonald’s launched a Quarter Pounder Fan Club “to give everyone a tangible way to publicly display their affection for the hot and deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder,” according a McDonald’s news release.

McDonald’s GoldenArchesUnlimited.com released a new limited-time line of fan club swag — including Quarter Pounder scented candles — exclusively for enthusiasts as part of the Quarter Pounder celebration, but most items have already sold out.

