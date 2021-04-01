Rapid City woman announces plans to run for school board

Natalie Slack, a small business owner and mother of three, has filed a petition for Rapid City Area Schools Area 1 School Board. The school board election is June 8.

Slack is a long-time resident of Rapid City who has lived in Area 1 since 2014. She has been involved with local schools since 2009 when her oldest son started kindergarten at South Park Elementary.

A member of various PTAs and PTOs over the years, Slack has volunteered in the classroom, helped plan school events, supported teacher appreciation efforts, and led the Knollwood Elementary Mighty Knight Mascot and Murals upgrade through crowdfunding in 2019.

Slack says her focus is addressing the achievement gap in Rapid City schools with intention and integrity. She hopes to use her small business background to help maintain fiscal responsibility and accountability.

“I don’t know everything about the school board,” she said in a news release, “but I’m willing to show up, work hard, and listen well to my neighbors and community members.”