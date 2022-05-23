 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City woman appointed as magistrate judge for circuit court

Janki Sharma

Sharma

 Photo courtesy of Pennington County

The presiding judge of the Seventh Judicial Circuit appointed Janki Sharma as a new full-time magistrate judge, according to a South Dakota Unified Judicial System press release. 

In South Dakota, magistrate courts assist the circuit courts in disposing of misdemeanor criminal cases and minor civil actions. According to the state's Unified Judicial  System, these courts have limited jurisdiction but make the judicial system more accessible to the public by providing a means of direct court contact for the average citizen.

A magistrate judge conducts preliminary hearings for all criminal prosecutions, holds trials for criminal misdemeanors, presides on trials of civil debt actions and small claims proceedings, as long as the debt is less than $12,000.

“I am so honored to receive this appointment, and I am looking forward to serving the people of the Seventh Judicial Circuit as a magistrate judge,” Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma has worked at the Pennington County Public Defender's Office since 2017, according to the release. She was born and raised in India and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she earned two degrees: a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in Management from Doane University. 

Prior to her work in Pennington County, she earned her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law and served as a term law clerk for Judge Thomas Thalken in the United States District Court of Nebraska. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

