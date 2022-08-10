Rapid City woman arrested after Tuesday DUI crash that injured 2 children

A 36-year-old Rapid City woman will face several charges after a Tuesday afternoon wreck and testing almost three times the legal limit for alcohol.

The Rapid City Police Department arrested Angelita Rich after blowing a .229 in a Preliminary Breath Test and speaking with witnesses. According to court records, Rich is charged with a DUI, vehicular battery and a hit and run with injuries. According to a Wednesday morning news release, she was arrested for those charges along with reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and two warrants.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, police responded to a report of an injury crash around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in an area south of Lacrosse Street and Omaha Street. The report also stated a woman, who was involved in the crash, was attempting to flee the scene with two children.

Once police arrived, they gathered information on the crash from witnesses and determined a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Lacrosse Street in front of a passenger vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the release, the passenger vehicle collided with the rear-end of the pickup truck. As both vehicles came to a stop, the female driver, later identified as Rich, and two children exited the vehicle and began fleeing the scene.

Police made contact with Rich in the 700 block of Centre Street. Both children appeared to have sustained injuries in the crash and a medical unit arrived to provide aid.

While speaking to Rich, officers noted signs of impairment and administered a preliminary breath test. Police located safe arrangements for the children and placed Rich under arrest.

Rich made an initial appearance in Pennington County Court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Rich currently has one other pending case filed Oct. 5, 2020, in Pennington County that includes a bench warrant issued Nov. 17, 2020 after she failed to appear in court Nov. 17, 2020. She is charged with a DUI, failing to stop - accident causing property damage, driving with a suspended license and overdriving road conditions. She received a personal recognizance bond.

She also has a POA case open in Pennington County that was filed July 8, 2020. Rich is charged with driving with a suspended license. According to court records, Rich was issued a ticket July 8, 2020. The court issued a bench warrant Sept. 18, 2020, after failing to appear at a Sept. 9 initial appearance.

Rich has two pending criminal magistrate cases in Minnehaha County. A case filed in 2005 charges Rich with no drivers license. A case filed in 2012 charges Rich with driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. The court issued a bench warrant in the 2012 case July 10, 2012 after Rich failed to appear in court July 3, 2012.