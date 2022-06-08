Rapid City woman crowned Miss South Dakota

Hunter Widvey of Rapid City was crowned Miss South Dakota 2022 on Saturday. She will represent South Dakota in the Miss America competition in December.

Widvey, 23, is the daughter of Brett and Cami Widvey of Rapid City. Widvey received an $8,000 scholarship for winning the Miss South Dakota competition.

Widvey won a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) scholarship of $750. The South Dakota Scholarship Foundation, in partnership with CDI, Inc., of Brookings, sponsored two $750 scholarships to candidates who display dedication to the STEM field. Rio Snyder of Black Hawk also won a STEM scholarship. Snyder was the Miss South Dakota 2022 third runner-up. Snyder will attend the University of South Dakota this fall where she is enrolled in the honors college, majoring in pre-medical biology.

Widvey was a preliminary talent competition winner June 3, for which she received $1,000. For her talent, she sang “Feelin’ Good,” a hit song known for being recorded by Michael Buble and Nina Simone. Widvey was the overall interview award winner, as well, for which she received $1,000.

“I’m really grateful for this (Miss South Dakota) experience because it really helped me develop different connections with people across the state and even other states,” Widvey said. “The scholarships are going to help me fund my medical education. It’s a really great opportunity for girls and women who are trying to find more scholarships so they can pursue their education.”

Widvey is a 2017 graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School, and she is a 2021 graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in biology and government/international affairs. She has been accepted to Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, though she plans to put medical school on hold for a year so she can fulfill her duties as Miss South Dakota.

Widvey’s social impact initiative as Miss South Dakota is “Childhood Cancer Awareness.” She plans to become a physician and is interested in specialty fields such as surgery, emergency medicine and rural medicine, she said.

This was Widvey’s third time as a Miss South Dakota contestant. She previously competed in Miss South Dakota in 2019 and 2021. She began competing in 2016, when she entered and won the Miss Rapid City Outstanding Teen event. In 2016, Widvey also was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen. She is the fourth former teen titleholder who has gone on to win the Miss South Dakota crown.

Twenty women from across the state competed for Miss South Dakota 2022. The women collectively won scholarships totaling nearly $48,000. Each of the non-semi-finalists received a $1,000 scholarship.

Widvey is one of several West River competitors who won scholarships during the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competitions June 3 and 4.

Widvey competed as Miss Huron in the Miss South Dakota 2022 competition. Carly Goodhart of Sisseton competed as Miss Rapid City and was first runner-up. She won $7,750 in scholarships. Goodhart is a nursing graduate of South Dakota State University and works as a neonatal intensive care nurse in Sioux Falls. Her social impact initiative is “Woman Up: Upping the Education and Access to Women’s Health.”

Second runner-up Annie Woodmansey of Pierre received a $4,000 scholarship.

Third runner-up Snyder received a $3,000 scholarship as well as the $750 STEM scholarship. She also received the Ray Peterson “Rookie of the Year” award of $500 for being the top-placing first-time candidate.

Fourth runner-up Miranda O’Bryan won $4,000 in scholarships, which includes a $500 scholarship for winning the Social Impact Pitch award after presenting her social impact initiative, “Page Turners: Fall in Love with Reading.” O’Bryan graduated from South Dakota State University with degrees in journalism and history and is a reporter/anchor for KOTA News in Rapid City.

The rest of the top 10 semi-finalists, who each received a $1,200 scholarship, were Margaret Samp of Sioux Falls, Baylee Dittman of Spearfish, Laney Titze of Mitchell, Emily Deinken of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Maleah Eschenbaum of Aberdeen. Samp also earned a $1,000 preliminary talent award.

Breanna Bossman of Humboldt won a $300 scholarship. McKenzie Hassebroek of Westport won a $500 scholarship. Emma Salzwedel of Sioux Falls won a $300 scholarship.

Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen

Olivia Odenbrett of Brandon was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on June 3. She received a total of $3,700 in scholarships. First runner-up Natalie Schoeppner of Timber Lake received $1,400 in scholarships.

Second runner-up Sydney Lockhart of Hot Springs won $800 in scholarships. Third runner-up Javonte Madsen of Rapid City received a $600 scholarship. Fourth runner-up Karina Novotny of Hot Springs won a $400 scholarship, a $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarship and a $200 Community Service award.

Miss Fall River Balloon Festival’s Outstanding Teen, Amara Bertelson of Rapid City, and Miss Jacks’ Outstanding Jada Aragon of Ethan tied for the title of Miss Congeniality and shared a $500 scholarship.

Briley Steffenson of Yankton received the $1,000 Miss America Empower Scholarship.

