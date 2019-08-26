The motorcyclist who died in a crash Saturday afternoon has been identified by Rapid City police.
According to a news release, Yvonne Hatcher, 49, of Rapid City, was traveling northbound on Fifth Street when witnesses said she disregarded the warnings of a construction flagger who was trying to stop traffic to allow a truck to complete a wide right turn into the parking lot at 353 Fairmont Blvd.
Police say both the truck and motorcycle were headed north on Fifth Street. Hatcher reportedly continued past the flagger at a high rate of speed before colliding with the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Rapid City Police Department's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.