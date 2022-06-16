Rapid City woman discovers Cold War-era bomb shelter

A piece of Cold War-era history was unearthed in a Rapid City woman’s backyard Tuesday, when a patch of caved-in earth revealed what appeared to be a bomb shelter from the 1950s.

Jennifer Giroux discovered a portion of the bomb shelter on her property on Dover Street in west Rapid City, when she spied two metal pipes protruding from the ground next to the collapsed earth. Further exploration of the interior revealed a good portion of the shelter straddled the fence separating her property from her next-door neighbor, Jeff Furiga.

The caved-in earth, likely due to weather, formed a 1-2 foot circular window into the underground shelter, though likely not the original entrance. The interior told few tales, littered with rocks, brick and debris. A bright orange traffic marker and scattered bottles diluted the underground time capsule. Only its four concrete walls, all visible from peering through the hole, know the stories of the past six decades.

While the discovery was new to Giroux, Furiga had known of its existence since he was 10 years old. His grandparents build the house in 1952, and he remembered visiting for summer vacations and being aware of the shelter in the 1970s.

Furiga never had the opportunity to explore it, because the entrance was across the fence, on what is now Giroux’s property. He took his first look inside on Wednesday.

When he was a kid, he said they didn’t really talk about it. In the 1970s, it simply wasn’t significant.

“The Cold War was still going on,” Furiga said. “So it wasn’t that bad — I mean, you could understand.”

Another piece of Cold War history, Furiga referenced the tornado siren, or "12 o'clock siren," near Pony League Field. The siren was once utilized for air raids, because “The Russians could have bombed us at any time,” he said.

From Furiga’s backyard, a glance over the fence revealed raised ground where he said they “just knew” it was a shelter.

“I was told time and time again that that’s a bomb shelter,” he said. “I’m pretty sure my grandfather pointed it out to me.”

Furiga recalled seeing bricks and what looked like a frame at one point, on Giroux’s side of the fence, marking what he guessed was the original entrance. No longer visible, he guessed the bricks must have been removed by the time Giroux bought the house.

Furiga’s history with his house can be traced back from his grandparents, to his own parents, to 2011, when he moved in to help with his mother. His mother passed away last year, and he’s now preparing to move on, back to the warmer pastures of Arizona. Had Giroux not discovered the pipes sticking out of her yard, he may never have gotten a glance inside the bomb shelter he’d only ever known from the other side of the fence.

Giroux moved into her house in 2003 or 2004, the origins of the bomb shelter a mystery to her, as well.

The shelter and all its mystery will soon pass on to new owners, as both Giroux and Furiga prepare to move on. What the concrete walls reveal to the new owners remains to be seen, but they’ll know it’s there.

