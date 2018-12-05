A 38-year-old Rapid City woman was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 25 three miles south of Chugwater, Wyo.
Mariah Handley was the rear passenger in a vehicle driven by Miranda Madsen, also of Rapid City, that was northbound on the interstate. Madsen's vehicle lost traction on the snow-covered highway, entered the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Handley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The other occupants were transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Interstate 25 was closed for approximately four hours due to the investigation and poor road conditions.