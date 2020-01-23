Rapid City woman makes pouches for Australia's fire survivors

The fires ravaging the Australian region of New South Wales have led to 18 million acres of burned land, nearly half a billion animal deaths, and countless people across the world wishing they could help.

Joyce Payton of Rapid City decided to do more than wish. She is sewing cloth bags that will be sent to Australia, aiding in the rescue and recovery of kangaroos, koalas, wombats, wallabies and other bush animals.

“The pattern for the bag is shaped with a curved bottom to mimic a mother pouch. There are several sizes, from tiny to quite large, depending on the size of the animal,” Payton said. “The pattern has a removable lining, so it can be washed easily. I am adding a strap to my bags, so the animals can be carried back from the bush with ease.”

Payton is following patterns provided by relief groups on Facebook. She said Animal Rescue Collective, which started in 2019, is the parent group and has over 60,000 members of all ages worldwide. The organization solicits monetary donations and coordinates sewing, knitting and crocheting projects in countries across the globe, including Australia, the United States, Canada, Germany and India.