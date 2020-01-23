Rapid City woman makes pouches for Australia's fire survivors

The fires ravaging the Australian region of New South Wales have led to 18 million acres of burned land, nearly half a billion animal deaths, and countless people across the world wishing they could help.
Joyce Payton of Rapid City decided to do more than wish. She is sewing cloth bags that will be sent to Australia, aiding in the rescue and recovery of kangaroos, koalas, wombats, wallabies and other bush animals.
“The pattern for the bag is shaped with a curved bottom to mimic a mother pouch. There are several sizes, from tiny to quite large, depending on the size of the animal,” Payton said. “The pattern has a removable lining, so it can be washed easily. I am adding a strap to my bags, so the animals can be carried back from the bush with ease.”
Payton is following patterns provided by relief groups on Facebook. She said Animal Rescue Collective, which started in 2019, is the parent group and has over 60,000 members of all ages worldwide. The organization solicits monetary donations and coordinates sewing, knitting and crocheting projects in countries across the globe, including Australia, the United States, Canada, Germany and India.
“Thousands of bags and nests have been made and delivered to the rescue efforts of bush animals. The group has grown beyond anyone’s wildest dreams,” Payton said. “I am now listening to a sub-group, the Relief Crafters of America, as to what they are hearing is the current need. I am following their patterns, as they have been doing this for years and know what works.”
Payton has a few friends, as well as her sister-in-law, who come over to participate in the project when they have time. While Payton does the sewing, her support team helps with other tasks. These include cutting fabric, turning the pouches, and pressing the finished product.
“The requirements are very detailed,” Payton said. “The bag must be the required size with no unfinished seams and no loose threads. These are irritants to the burned bodies.”
Payton said she felt called to help because she has enjoyed sewing for over 50 years, so she knows how to follow a pattern and directions. More importantly, when she crafts, she works directly from her heart.
“Along with 55,000 other crafters and their friends and neighbors, I want to make a difference,” she said. “Yes, I sent money for medication and supplies, but that wasn’t enough. Today, I am giving caring love to injured and burned animals. I like the thought that some injured animal is wrapped in my creation.”