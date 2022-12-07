Rapid City woman receives home donated to Habitat for Humanity

One Rapid City woman will enjoy the holidays in her new home after the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity received a generous donation from an anonymous couple.

Habitat for Humanity usually builds its homes from the ground up, but executive director Scott Engmann said his staff was stunned when a local couple donated their entire house.

“The husband was having his hair cut and his beautician was telling him about a home that she just bought from Habitat, and she was so excited about it that it got him excited to contact us about the donation of his home,” he said.

Melody Jacobsen was grinning from ear to ear on Tuesday as dozens of friends, family, community partners and Habitat for Humanity volunteers gathered inside 2024 Birch Ave. to see her receive her keys. Despite being the guest of honor, Jacobsen was very humbled by the experience.

“Today isn’t about me,” she said. “Today is about these volunteers that come here every Tuesday and Thursday and who work on these houses, the community who donates anything they can to these houses, the office staff typing on their keyboards… It’s not just about me; it’s about everybody that made this day possible.”

Community organizations presented Jacobsen with housewarming gifts, like a custom quilt from Blessed Sacrament Church quilters and a stocked pantry from Feeding South Dakota.

Jacobsen completed the required program — which includes volunteer hours and counseling — very quickly, according to homeowner services associate Amanda Mowry. Mowry said it seemed like she had “caught the construction bug,” and Jacobsen agreed she’d be volunteering with Habitat going forward.

Engmann said Jacobsen will make affordable home payments to Habitat for the next 30 years, giving her a solid foundation to build upon. He said programs like Habitat only work through donations and volunteers from the community.

“Most of us feel we don’t have enough — even though we have more than enough — we just don’t realize it because we are reaching for the next goal,” Engmann said. “It’s inspiring for me to get to help people find a way to express their generosity when they realize they have enough and want to leave the world a better place than they found it.”

He said anyone that wants to get involved with the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity can do so on its website, blackhillshabitat.org.