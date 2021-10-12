Rapid City woman retiring after 25 years of helping suicide survivors

“It’s a local outreach to suicide survivors where we work with the sheriff’s office and police department,” Boyd said. “Immediately after a suicide, we are called by (law enforcement) when they determine it is a suicide. They call us and we go to be with the family. I would go in and say, ‘I’ve lost my son to suicide’ and it gives them somebody they know has gone through this.”

“Initially we say you need to breathe, you need to eat, you need to take care of yourself,” she said.

The coalition leaves a packet of information for the grieving family and encourages them to attend the survivors’ support group.

“We follow through with the family for about a year or so. We let them know we’re there for them,” Boyd said. “That was one of our main goals with Front Porch Coalition was prevention, and then taking care of people after the suicide. We don’t want other families to go through what we went through.”