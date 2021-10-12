Rapid City woman retiring after 25 years of helping suicide survivors

Laura Boyd has dedicated 25 years to giving survivors hope after suicide.
The Rapid City resident is retiring this month after being an active member of a local suicide survivors’ support group and a founder of the Front Porch Coalition. The coalition is a suicide awareness, prevention and support organization that serves Pennington County and parts of Meade County.
“If you’re able to help some people and maybe prevent a suicide, it’s worth it,” Boyd said of her longtime work helping grieving individuals and families. “Being able to help others who’ve gone through this is my main thing. It’s something that I’ve done for so long it’s just been a part of me.”
A retirement celebration for Boyd will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Front Porch Coalition office, 504 E. Monroe St. in Rapid City. Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/185166316437.
Boyd’s advocacy efforts with survivors began after her son, Charles Lindley, died by suicide in 1994. He was 33.
“I knew he had some depression and I didn’t realize the depth of it,” she said. “You can look back afterward and see things that were there, but you’re too close to the situation to put your finger on it. I kick myself. I’m a nurse. I should have seen that.”
At the time Boyd’s son died, there were few resources in Rapid City for suicide survivors. There was a local suicide survivors support group co-founded by Lyle and Marvelyn Peters of Rapid City, whose daughter Lynn died by suicide in 1990.
“I was there in the beginning,” Boyd said of the support group, which in its early days met in the Peters’ home. “It helped me helping other people and being able to give them some hope. When you see somebody has been out there for a while (surviving a loss) like I had been, people realize ‘I can get through this type of thing.'”
Boyd eventually served as the facilitator of the suicide survivors group, which now meets on the fourth Saturday of every month. The group’s next meeting will be from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 23 at the Front Porch Coalition office, 504 E. Monroe St. It’s open to anyone 18 or older who has lost someone to suicide.
Boyd said she and other members of the support group decided they wanted to do more for the community. The Front Porch Coalition was established in 2001.
“We needed something for prevention and something more to help people after suicide, so we had many meetings and out of that came the Front Porch Coalition," Boyd said.
One of the coalition’s major outreaches is its Loss Team, which Boyd was part of from its beginning.
“It’s a local outreach to suicide survivors where we work with the sheriff’s office and police department,” Boyd said. “Immediately after a suicide, we are called by (law enforcement) when they determine it is a suicide. They call us and we go to be with the family. I would go in and say, ‘I’ve lost my son to suicide’ and it gives them somebody they know has gone through this.”
“Initially we say you need to breathe, you need to eat, you need to take care of yourself,” she said.
The coalition leaves a packet of information for the grieving family and encourages them to attend the survivors’ support group.
“We follow through with the family for about a year or so. We let them know we’re there for them,” Boyd said. “That was one of our main goals with Front Porch Coalition was prevention, and then taking care of people after the suicide. We don’t want other families to go through what we went through.”
The Front Porch Coalition now encompasses prevention and support services including the Loss Team, the survivors’ support group, eight-week Survivors of Suicide classes, suicide survivors day observances, and a suicide awareness walk. The coalition will host a mental health first aid training class on Oct. 14. The coalition’s first survivors of suicide retreat is planned for Nov. 19-21. For more information about the Front Porch Coalition and its work, go to facebook.com/frontporchcoalition.
Whether someone is a suicide survivor or is thinking about suicide, Boyd encourages everyone to get the support they need by contacting the Front Porch Coalition or the 211 Helpline. People who are feeling suicidal or are in emotional distress can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741.
“I just hope people will reach out for help if they need it, and if they are thinking of suicide there is help available,” Boyd said.