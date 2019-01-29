A Rapid City woman's chance to win a million dollars will air today.
Melissa Wick, a student at Western Dakota Technical Institute, will play "Who Wants to be a Millionaire." The show airs at 2 p.m. on ABC.
Western Dakota Tech posted on its Facebook page that Wick is a surgical technology student at the institute.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" airs on weekdays. The show originated in Great Britain before coming to American prime time television from 1999 to 2002, with Regis Philbin as the host. The daytime series started in 2002, originally hosted by Meredith Vieira, who hosted until 2013. Harrison has been host since 2015.
To play, contestants answer 14 questions that increase in difficulty as the game progresses. Each correctly answered question wins the player more money.