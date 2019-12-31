Rapid City woman to replace DiSanto in state Senate

A Rapid City woman has been selected to finish the term of Lyndi Santo, a Republican from Box Elder who represented District 35 in the state Senate until she resigned in November and moved to Montana.

Jessica Castleberry was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“Jessica is an accomplished businesswoman and a proven public servant. Her background and experience have prepared her well for this position, and I’m confident she will be a strong voice for the people of District 35,” Noem said.

Castleberry owns Little Nest Preschools in Rapid City and is an instructor at Black Hills State University’s South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity. She is a member of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, serves on the Rapid City Area Schools Strategic Planning Committee, and previously served as president of the South Dakota Association for the Education of Young Children.

“I look forward to bringing my perspective to Pierre and working to shape policies that best serve people in District 35 and throughout our state,” Castleberry said in the news release

DiSanto was the second legislator from the Rapid City area to resign last fall.