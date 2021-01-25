Rapid City woman to serve as USDA’s director of tribal relations

President Joe Biden has appointed a leader in the Rapid City community and field of federal Indian law to serve as Director of the the Office of Tribal Relations (OTR) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"It is an honor and a challenge to serve during these difficult times," Heather Dawn Thompson told the Journal. "Here in South Dakota we know better than most that rural Americans have felt frustrated, left out and left behind. And America’s first Americans are often thought of last."

Thompson, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, will report directly to the USDA Secretary. Biden nominated Tom Vilsack for that position.

The OTR focuses on tribal agriculture and rural tribal economic development, Thompson said. USDA funds can go toward agriculture, food sovereignty, commodities, broadband, telecommunications, energy, electricity, rural housing, water, wastewater, rural job training, and rural small business owners.

"We need real systemic economic improvements in Indian Country and in all of rural South Dakota so our children can make a living, so our families can thrive," she said. "Empowering tribal nations is one of the answers. In other states where rural tribal nations have developed thriving businesses, they are often the largest employers for Natives and non-Natives in their entire region."