Rapid City woman victim of fatal crash near Spearfish
  • Updated
A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Spearfish.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually came to rest in a creek.

Cheryl Strachan, the 66-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright Bailey of Black Hawk, 76, was the passenger. He received serious injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

