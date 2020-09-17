Rapid City woman victim of fatal crash near Spearfish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Spearfish.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually came to rest in a creek.

Cheryl Strachan, the 66-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright Bailey of Black Hawk, 76, was the passenger. He received serious injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0