The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, could buy Rapid City 12 times over before exhausting his $84 billion fortune.
That informational morsel was part of the city’s annual financial reports acknowledged by the Rapid City Council on July 16, when the city’s net worth, $6.95 billion — including all commercial, industrial, municipal, retail and residential properties, as well as railroads and utilities — was disclosed. Other factoids on the city’s current indebtedness, investments, population and the state of its 24 active tax increment financing districts, were also detailed in the report.
Assets and liabilities
As of Dec. 31, 2017, the assessed value of Rapid City was $6,949,939,355, according to the Pennington County Auditor’s office.
Conversely, the city has about $178,728,902 in debt, of which $91 million is tied to two separate bonds issued in 2009 and 2015. Neither bond — the 2009 bond helped fund construction of the Jackson Springs Water Treatment Plant; the 2015 bond was a refinancing of the 2009 bond at a lower interest rate, saving the city about $4 million — counts toward the municipal debt limit, which the state constitution limits to 5 percent of the city's total assessed value. The reason, city finance director Pauline Sumption wrote in an email to the Journal, is because a surcharge on Rapid Citians’ water bills is specifically designed to pay off the bond issue. As such, the city could take on an additional $264.5 million of debt before reaching the state constitution mandated debt limit.
The debts that do count toward the limit include $31 million tied to the city’s tax increment financing districts (TIFs), $18 million in sales tax bonds, $13 million in airport revenue bonds and $9 million in state revolving fund loans. Those figures are up to Dec. 31, 2017, meaning the bonding for the civic center’s new arena construction is not included. Sumption noted that the debts related to TIFs are generally for city infrastructure and for reimbursing the city for land that was donated to the Cabela’s project.
General Fund and Sales Tax
From Dec. 31, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017, the city’s general fund, which covers city services like police, fire, parks and libraries as well as city departments, decreased by about $2.4 million from $11,211,565 to $8,769,082. The city projected using about $3 million from its undesignated cash fund to supplement the 2017 budget but ended up using a bit less than $2.3 million.
“In general, we spent more than we brought in. There is no one specific issue that I am aware of that caused this,” Sumption wrote in her email response. In a July 5 memo to Mayor Steve Allender and the council, Sumption said the city’s finances were on sound footing.
“The city’s financial condition at the end of 2017 was favorable, although we continue to monitor sluggish sales tax growth as well as the General Fund cash balance as a whole,” Sumption wrote on July 5. “Although the sales tax revenue did not meet our projection, our economy continues to hold steady with a slight increase.”
In the memo, Sumption noted her recommendation to city department directors and Allender “to delay expenditures if possible, especially for those departments and divisions in the General Fund.”
The general fund typically fluctuates throughout the year as the city waits then receives property tax payments from the county and other tax collection payments from the state, “but cash balances are such now that we are consistently into the reserves,” Sumption wrote in an email to the Journal. “Ideally, we would not dip into those unless there is an emergency or the economic climate is declining.”
In past discussions, Sumption has said the state Department of Revenue has given no indication of how much money Rapid City can expect to collect from online retailers in the future following the June U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to collect sales tax from remote sellers. Statewide, the department has estimated the state misses out on about $50 million in collections annually. A 2017 U.S. Government Accountability Office report estimated South Dakota would have received between $33 million and $47 million in additional state and local sales taxes if all remote sales were taxed.
Population
At the end of 2017, the number of Rapid Citians crossed the 75,000 mark, coming in at an estimated 75,488. That figure marked a 2.32 percent increase compared to the city’s year end estimate for 2016, at 73,777.
To calculate the population estimate, the city looked at the number of new households, group home units, and annexed properties that popped up within Rapid City over the past year. Along with the addition of 60 group home units, which the city estimates represents one additional citizen, the city also experienced 594 new households and 132 homes annexed into city limits. The average persons per household for Rapid City and Rapid Valley, where the annexation occurred — the Big Sky subdivision was annexed in March 2017 — were then factored in, as was the average occupancy rate for new households, 94.5 percent, to get the final figure of 1,711 new Rapid Citians. Without the annexation, the population growth represented a 1.82 percent increase compared to 2016, or an additional 1,345 citizens.
Tax Increment Financing Districts
A list of the city’s 24 active tax increment financing districts (TIFs) as of the end of 2017 reveals that a $40.9 million balance remains on the city’s TIFs. In layman’s terms, that figure represents what is still owed to the financial institutions backing the TIF. First, though, the developer behind the TIF must pay the city, who then forwards the funds to the financial institution.
Most notably among them is the TIF district for Rushmore Crossing that expires in 2025 and has a remaining balance of $7.95 million and a TIF district for Cabela’s that expires in 2027 with $7.2 million left on its tab. A TIF district for demolition, clean up, signalization of the 12th and Omaha Street intersection, and water system improvements at Founder’s Park — aptly named the “Federal Beef” TIF district as it’s the site of the former Federal Beef Processors plant that burned down in 2002 — also still owes $4.4 million and expires in 2025.
The Rushmore Crossing TIF district, which was assessed at $18.1 million in 2005, now has an assessed value of $103.1 million. For Cabela’s, the base valuation of $8.7 million in 2007 has since risen to $83.4 million. For the “Federal Beef” TIF district, what was assessed at $9.2 million in 2005 is now valued at $50.4 million.
More broadly, the assessed value of all TIF districts prior to their development was $152.1 million. The current valuation is now $751.8 million.
Sumption made a point to state the city “does NOT guarantee that we will receive the total amount due and will only pay the financial institutions what we receive over the 20-year life of the TID” in her email response.
Cash and Investments
The city has nearly $63 million in Pioneer Bank & Trust and almost $23 million in Voyageur, administered by a local money manager from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). It also has $14.5 million with Great Western Bank, $9.5 million with Boyd Waterson, a Cleveland-based investment management firm, $8 million with Wells Fargo Bank and $7.8 million with Wells Fargo Financial. Overall, the city had $137.6 million in cash and investments in various financial institutions according to a Dec. 31, 2017 city treasurer’s report.
The city also has about $46.2 million invested in a variety of government agencies including Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and the U.S. Treasury. Those investments, Sumption said, receive a higher rate of return than investments in local money market accounts or certificates of deposit, with the interest earned from the investments being used for general city operations.
Federal Funding
The city estimates it will receive about $6.3 million in federal fund awards in 2018, with $3.1 million for the Rapid City Regional Airport from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program. The city also expects to receive $1.2 million in federal transit formula grants for transit operations/improvements, $500,609 from the Department of Homeland Security to cover the wages and benefits for nine firefighters, and $441,496 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its Community Development Block Grant program.
The city’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which became a political lightning rod during last fall’s budget hearings when Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed budget called for cutting $40,000 in city funding to the program, effectively killing it, is also expected to receive $47,101. Federal funding for RSVP is administered through the Corporation for National and Community Service.